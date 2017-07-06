Soccer

SuperSport decide against extending Kiwi Michael Boxall's contract

06 July 2017 - 18:44 By Marc Strydom
Michael Boxall. File photo.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

SuperSport United have decided not to extend Kiwi right-back Michael Boxall's contract.

The club said in a statement on their official website that they will part ways with the defender‚ after negotiations to extend a two-year contract by a year could not be concluded.

The statement read: "SuperSport United and New Zealand international defender Michael Boxall have parted ways with immediate effect.

"Negotiations for a long-term deal with Boxall have fallen through because of the club not being able to agree terms with the defender.

"The 28-year old helped Matsatsantsa to win back to back Nedbank Cup trophies in his two-year spell with over 50 games played for the club."

SuperSport CEO Stan Matthews was quoted as saying: “We had an option on Michael’s contract which we did not want to exercise unconditionally. We offered him an amended option which he has declined‚ a decision which we respect. Michael served us extremely well in his time at the club - we wish him every success in his future.”

Boxall did duty for New Zealand at last month's Fifa Confederations Cup in Russia‚ starting all three games against Russia‚ Mexico and Portugal.

- TimesLIVE

