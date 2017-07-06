Soccer

'We don’t want to be a club who sign players because they are free,' Pitso Mosimane

06 July 2017 - 16:10 By Marc Strydom
Mamelodi Sundowns's head coach Pitso Mosimane (M) on Thursday 6 July 2017.
Image: Gallo Images
Image: Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns have been met with ‘Not for Sale’ signs on players they are interested in buying‚ and one R30 million price tag‚ Brazilians coach Pitso Mosimane has said.

While last season’s champions‚ Bidvest Wits‚ have signed Steven Pienaar‚ Daylon Claasen and Bokang Thlone on free transfers‚ and third-placed Cape Town City Ayanda Patosi‚ so far runners-up Sundowns have been inactive.

Speaking on Thursday ahead of defending Caf Champions League winners Downs’ final group game of this year’s competition against AS Vita at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday‚ Mosimane said rival clubs’ price tags have thus far inhibited the Brazilians in the transfer market.

“Let’s be honest‚ if you are looking for signings from Sundowns‚ for the last two years you are at the wrong club‚” Mosimane said.

“We don’t sign like we used to before. It doesn’t mean that we don’t want to sign – but we are no longer going on that spree.

“Last year we strengthened with Sibusiso Vilakazi and Yannick Zakri to help us in this year’s Champions League.

"‘Vila’ is scoring in the Champions League‚ even though he might not be doing very well at home. Zakri is there in the Champions League.

“Anele Ngcongca is getting his confidence in the Champions League after injury.

“So we want to strengthen. Next year‚ at this time (in the off-season) I’ll be talking to you at the same time again.

"When the rest of the people are on holiday‚ basking in the sun‚ taking selfies or playing golf‚ we keep going.

“That’s what happens when you win the Champions League‚ the Super Cup‚ and go to the Club World Cup – you feel it.

“We’re playing around the clock‚ around the year. So we have tried to sign. But for the players we want it’s R12 million‚ or not available.

“Because we want to sign for specific positions. We no longer sign because somebody is around.

“We have approached teams. One mentions R30 million‚ the other says‚ ‘No‚ the player is not available – we are not selling’.

“So we don’t want to be a club who sign players because they are free. No‚ I don’t do that. I sign for a specific position‚ and we know who we are targeting. Whether he is contracted or free.

“If he’s free we will sign him. Leonardo Castro and Ricardo Nascimento were free – we signed them. But seven months before that I was following Ricardo‚ and I had to go to Europe to see him play.

“So free is OK. But I don’t live for that. I’m looking for specific players who can really empower us. And you know the story of the players we really like.

“We approached properly and‚ ‘Not available’‚ the other one R30 million. OK‚ we’ll move on.”

Downs have already qualified for this year’s Champions League quarterfinals before meeting Vita of DR Congo‚ with Saturday’s 1-0 win away against St George in Addis Ababa‚ Ethiopia.

- TimesLIVE

