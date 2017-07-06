Mamelodi Sundowns have been met with ‘Not for Sale’ signs on players they are interested in buying‚ and one R30 million price tag‚ Brazilians coach Pitso Mosimane has said.

While last season’s champions‚ Bidvest Wits‚ have signed Steven Pienaar‚ Daylon Claasen and Bokang Thlone on free transfers‚ and third-placed Cape Town City Ayanda Patosi‚ so far runners-up Sundowns have been inactive.

Speaking on Thursday ahead of defending Caf Champions League winners Downs’ final group game of this year’s competition against AS Vita at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday‚ Mosimane said rival clubs’ price tags have thus far inhibited the Brazilians in the transfer market.