What happened to the 12 men who played for Bafana in that first game 25 years ago?

South Africa’s first national team lined up against Cameroon at King’s Park Rugby Stadium in Durban on July 7‚ 1992.

Here are the 12 players who played that night and what happened to them

MARK ANDERSON: Footballer of the Year in 1986 with Mamelodi Sundowns‚ who went on to earn seven caps.

He won two league champions and five cup titles and also played at Umtata Bucks‚ Santos and Hellenic in Cape Town‚ passing 400 league and cup appearances in South Africa.