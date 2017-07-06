Williams elects to stay at SuperSport than entertain talk of interest from Pirates

Ronwen Williams has extended his stay at SuperSport United for a further five years.

The 25-year-old goalkeeper‚ who grew up at Matsatsantsa a Pitori‚ tied himself to the club until 2022.

This deal squashes the rumours that linked him to Orlando Pirates.

This means that if the Buccaneers are interested in the goalkeeper‚ they would have to break the bank to get his services.