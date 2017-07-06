Williams elects to stay at SuperSport than entertain talk of interest from Pirates
Ronwen Williams has extended his stay at SuperSport United for a further five years.
The 25-year-old goalkeeper‚ who grew up at Matsatsantsa a Pitori‚ tied himself to the club until 2022.
This deal squashes the rumours that linked him to Orlando Pirates.
This means that if the Buccaneers are interested in the goalkeeper‚ they would have to break the bank to get his services.
For Matsatsantsa‚ this means strengthening a department that the club is solid in with Reyaad Pieterse and Boalefa Pule serving as good cover while young Mondli Mpoto waits on the wings.
Williams’ extension should be welcomed by United’s coach‚ Eric Tinkler‚ as he looks to build on the club’s success of last season‚ having ended the campaign by lifting the Nedbank Cup trophy.
“This is the first time we have given a player a straight five-year deal and Ronwen thoroughly deserves it‚” SuperSport’s chief executive Stanley Mathews said.
“He has worked his way through the ranks from the age of 12 putting in many years of hard work in our academy and now in our first team.
"In a day and age where player loyalty is a rare commodity we are delighted to reward Ronwen for his dedication and excellent performances at the club both on and off the field of play.”
- TimesLIVE
