Bafana finish fifth at Cosafa Cup after slender win over Namibia in plate final

A deflected shot from Mohau Mokate was enough to hand South Africa fifth place at the Cosafa Castle Cup on Friday as a tired-looking team edged 1-0 past Namibia in the plate final.

Mokate’s long range shot in the 36th minute came off the back of defender Ferdinand Karongee and left goalkeeper Maximiliam Mbaeva flat footed.

It was one of just four efforts on target from the home side, leaving the crowd at the Moruleng Stadium short changed for entertainment.

And some desperate defence was needed at the end to keep Namibia from equalising and taking the gamer into extra time.