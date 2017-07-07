Soccer

Bafana finish fifth at Cosafa Cup after slender win over Namibia in plate final

07 July 2017 - 21:12 By Mark Gleeson‚ Rustenburg
Bafana Bafana players try to block a set piece during the International friendly match between South Africa and Zambia at Moruleng Stadium on June 13, 2017 Moruleng, South Africa.
Bafana Bafana players try to block a set piece during the International friendly match between South Africa and Zambia at Moruleng Stadium on June 13, 2017 Moruleng, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

A deflected shot from Mohau Mokate was enough to hand South Africa fifth place at the Cosafa Castle Cup on Friday as a tired-looking team edged 1-0 past Namibia in the plate final.

Mokate’s long range shot in the 36th minute came off the back of defender Ferdinand Karongee and left goalkeeper Maximiliam Mbaeva flat footed.

It was one of just four efforts on target from the home side, leaving the crowd at the Moruleng Stadium short changed for entertainment.

And some desperate defence was needed at the end to keep Namibia from equalising and taking the gamer into extra time.

Bafana Bafana star Kamohelo Mokotjo signs for English side Brentford

Bafana Bafana midfielder Kamohelo Mokotjo has signed for English Championship side Brentford on a three-year deal.
Sport
8 hours ago

They missed in a goalmouth melee and were then end from close range by Boalefa Pule tipping the ball over the top.

Some 15 minutes earlier Denzil Hoaseb had a header hit the South African crossbar.

Namibia also contrived to squander a fifth minute penalty awarded after a tug by defender Tercious Malepe on Roger Katjiteo.

Namibia keeper Ronald Ketjijere, formerly of the University of Pretoria, hit his kick wide of the South African goal.

It was a second successive win for Stuart Baxter’s scratch selection but they looked tired and were lucky to hold out in the end.

11 matches that have helped shape the past 25 years for Bafana Bafana

Times Media Digital counts 11 matches that have helped shape the past 25 years for Bafana Bafana – the good and the bad.
Sport
1 day ago

“The game could have gone earlier way. We were hanging on for the last five-10 minutes as Namibia were bombarding,” said Baxter.

“I was disappointed with our start to the game as Namibia were much brighter. We missed out some big chances on transition where we were not calm enough. This week has given me a lot of information to help with future selections but it was disappointing not to do better in the tournament,” he added.

Most read

  1. BREAKING: Rabada banned for second Test against England after altercation with ... Cricket
  2. Bafana finish fifth at Cosafa Cup after slender win over Namibia in plate final Soccer
  3. Bavuma keeps it together as South Africa fight back Cricket
  4. Nadal powers into Wimbledon last 16, Nishikori crashes out Sport
  5. Jordaan says SAFA to engage PSL on issue of club sales Soccer

Latest Videos

BLF protesters target editor after anti-Gupta article
‘We will continue to fight white journalists, not black journalists’

Related articles

  1. Bafana Bafana star Kamohelo Mokotjo signs for English side Brentford Soccer
  2. Baxter plays around with his Bafana team Soccer
  3. A tortuous journey travelled by McCarthy & Co Soccer
  4. 11 matches that have helped shape the past 25 years for Bafana Bafana Soccer
  5. What happened to the 12 men who played for Bafana in that first game 25 years ... Soccer
  6. Doctor Khumalo remembers the night Bafana were born 25 years ago Soccer
  7. Wits continue signing spree with acquisition of teenage star Kobamelo Kodisang Soccer
  8. Baxter will continue to experiment in Friday's Cosafa Cup plate final Soccer
  9. Sweary Stuart gets red card for effing and jeffing Soccer
  10. How Bvuma's proud father wore the Chiefs goalie's jersey everyday for a week Soccer
  11. 'I deserved to be sent off because I swore,' says Bafana coach Baxter Soccer
  12. All-change Bafana outplay Botswana Soccer
  13. Serero happy to be in action with new Dutch club Soccer