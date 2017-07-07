Bafana finish fifth at Cosafa Cup after slender win over Namibia in plate final
A deflected shot from Mohau Mokate was enough to hand South Africa fifth place at the Cosafa Castle Cup on Friday as a tired-looking team edged 1-0 past Namibia in the plate final.
Mokate’s long range shot in the 36th minute came off the back of defender Ferdinand Karongee and left goalkeeper Maximiliam Mbaeva flat footed.
It was one of just four efforts on target from the home side, leaving the crowd at the Moruleng Stadium short changed for entertainment.
And some desperate defence was needed at the end to keep Namibia from equalising and taking the gamer into extra time.
They missed in a goalmouth melee and were then end from close range by Boalefa Pule tipping the ball over the top.
Some 15 minutes earlier Denzil Hoaseb had a header hit the South African crossbar.
Namibia also contrived to squander a fifth minute penalty awarded after a tug by defender Tercious Malepe on Roger Katjiteo.
Namibia keeper Ronald Ketjijere, formerly of the University of Pretoria, hit his kick wide of the South African goal.
It was a second successive win for Stuart Baxter’s scratch selection but they looked tired and were lucky to hold out in the end.
“The game could have gone earlier way. We were hanging on for the last five-10 minutes as Namibia were bombarding,” said Baxter.
“I was disappointed with our start to the game as Namibia were much brighter. We missed out some big chances on transition where we were not calm enough. This week has given me a lot of information to help with future selections but it was disappointing not to do better in the tournament,” he added.
