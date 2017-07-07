Soccer

Ban of Sudanese FA sees two clubs ejected from CAF Champions League

07 July 2017 - 11:46 By Marc Strydom
Al Hilal players pose for a group photo before the match.
Image: Al Hilal via Facebook

The suspension of the Sudanese Football Association by Fifa has seen two of their clubs‚ Al Merreikh and Al Hilal‚ ejected from the 2017 Caf Champions League.

Global governing body Fifa have suspended the Sudanese FA due to government interference.

The government had installed a new FA president last month.

Two Friday Group A matches involving Hilal and 2015 Champions League semifinalists Merreikh have been cancelled.

CAF letter confirming the suspension of Sudan clubs from participating in their sanctioned competitions.
Image: Supplied

In second place to Etoile (nine points) on seven points‚ two more than third-placed Ferroviario Beira on five‚ Merreikh stood a good chance of progression to the quarterfinals.

Problematically‚ in a long-criticised feature of the format of the competition‚ both Sudanese teams had been drawn in the same group.

Last-placed Group A side Hilal (four points) have also had their match against Ferroviario in Sudan on Friday night cancelled.

According to the the Fifa suspension‚ “the SFA representative and club teams are no longer entitled to take part in international competitions”‚ a letter circulated by the Confederation of African football (Caf) states.

Al Merreikh were due to play Tunisian club Etoile du Sahel away in Friday night’s Group A match at Stade Olympique de Sousse‚ the venue where Orlando Pirates met Etoile in the 2015 Caf Confederation Cup final.

Etoile and Ferroviario are now set to progress to the quarters on default‚ barring any late lifting of the suspension by Fifa‚ should the Sudanese FA reinstate their former president.

A third Sudanese team‚ Al-Hilal Al-Ubayyid‚ have been ejected from the Confederation Cup‚ where they were leading Group C and scheduled to meet Zambia’s second-placed Zesco United in Ndola on Sunday.

Sudan’s Ministry of Justice ordered SFA president Mutasim Gaafar Sir Elkhatim removed on June 2‚ and replaced by Abdel Rahman Sir Elkatim.

Fifa’s statutes prohibit government interference in football.

- TimesLIVE

