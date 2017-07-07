Ban of Sudanese FA sees two clubs ejected from CAF Champions League

The suspension of the Sudanese Football Association by Fifa has seen two of their clubs‚ Al Merreikh and Al Hilal‚ ejected from the 2017 Caf Champions League.

Global governing body Fifa have suspended the Sudanese FA due to government interference.

The government had installed a new FA president last month.

Two Friday Group A matches involving Hilal and 2015 Champions League semifinalists Merreikh have been cancelled.