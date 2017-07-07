Panyaza Lesufi has said that parties trying to revive Moroka Swallows have come up with a unique crowd-funding model where interested people‚ regardless of their club affiliation‚ can buy shares in the rebranded Swallows FC from R350 from Tuesday.

Through the online model‚ which will see Swallows FC – a temporary name while liquidation processes are being resolved – would become the first club in Africa to be owned by supporters.

Gauteng MEC for Education Lesufi is leading the effort to save the once-great club that was relegated to the amateur ranks in the past season.