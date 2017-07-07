Soccer

Marylebone Cricket Club to spend R900 000 on impoverished Cape school

07 July 2017 - 14:37 By Telford Vice‚ London
Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and Honorary Life Member, Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), (L), is shown an illegal short blade cricket bat by former England cricket captain Mike Gatting (R) during his vist to open the new Warner Stand at Lord's Cricket Ground in London on May 3, 2017.
Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and Honorary Life Member, Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), (L), is shown an illegal short blade cricket bat by former England cricket captain Mike Gatting (R) during his vist to open the new Warner Stand at Lord's Cricket Ground in London on May 3, 2017.
Image: Arthur Edwards / POOL / AFP

The venerable Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) will spend the equivalent of almost R900 000 over three years on development efforts at a school in Masiphumelele‚ an impoverished township 45 kilometres from Cape Town.

“The project will introduce a proper coaching structure‚ together with the provision of equipment‚ kit and the construction of three cricket nets‚” the MCC said in a statement.

Former fast bowler Vintcent van der Bijl‚ a member of MCC’s world cricket committee‚ is driving the plan.

“It is essential that any project the club undertakes has a visionary figurehead and helps to promote the game in areas where it is not straightforward to obtain conventional funding: the Masiphumelele project at Ukhanyo Primary School is a perfect example‚” the statement quoted MCC chief executive and secretary Derek Brewer as saying.

“With Vince van der Bijl providing inspirational leadership‚ and with his knowledge‚ dedication and commitment‚ the club’s three-year investment can make a very real difference and help to lay the foundations for a sustainable future.”

MCC has pledged to create opportunities for its members and staff to spend time at Ukhanyo‚ which will be twinned with schools in the UK.

Cricket equipment will be collected at Lord’s and distributed at Ukhanyo‚ and MCC will encourage teams to visit Masiphumelele when on tour.

The township‚ which is between Kommetjie and Fish Hoek on the Cape peninsula‚ is home to about 40 000 people.

Ukhanyo‚ its only primary school‚ was meant to accommodate 460 pupils. Its current enrollment is 1800.

MCC‚ which bills itself as “the world’s most active cricket-playing club”‚ has mounted similar efforts in Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Jordaan says SAFA to engage PSL on issue of club sales Soccer
  2. Ill-discipline costs SA on opening day of first Test against England at Lord’s Cricket
  3. Give Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela a chance‚ says Josta Dladla Soccer
  4. Bafana Bafana star Kamohelo Mokotjo signs for English side Brentford Soccer
  5. ‘The arrival of Sangweni means Pirates’ prayers are finally answered‚’ says ... Soccer

Latest Videos

BLF protesters target editor after anti-Gupta article
‘We will continue to fight white journalists, not black journalists’

Related articles

  1. ‘It was just a poor day in the field overall‚’ says Philander Cricket
  2. Root's 184 puts England in control Cricket
  3. AustraliaA tour to SA hit for six by unhappy players Cricket
  4. Errors cost SA as England advantage Cricket
  5. Root‚ Stokes rebuild England innings Cricket
  6. Look who's back‚ Philander tells Lord's in first Test against England Cricket
  7. Pride of Welkom against Yorkshire Cricket
  8. Root versus Elgar a contest between two decent men Cricket
  9. An unassuming man loved by many in Welkom will lead SA against England at Lords Cricket
  10. England look to 'positive' Joe Root against South Africa Cricket
  11. England will be SA's toughest World Cup challenge yet Cricket
  12. Philander happy with captain Elgar‚ wants Domingo to stay‚ has 'moved' on from ... Cricket
  13. Domingo confirms he has applied to stay on as SA's coach Cricket
  14. Something old‚ something new as SA await captain Elgar Cricket
  15. Faf puts family first Cricket
  16. It's a funny old game Cricket
  17. Five things Super Rugby taught us this weekend Rugby
  18. Van Niekerk claims cricket first as SA thrash Windies Cricket
  19. Australian players to boycott 'A' tour of South Africa Cricket