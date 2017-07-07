Next season going to be much better for Chiefs coach Komphela, says Dladla

Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Josta Dladla believes that the signs were there last season that Steve Komphela had earned the trust of his players‚ and has said the coach’s third season at Amakhosi will be “much better”.

After two seasons without a trophy the pressure might be immense on Komphela from the get-go in 2017-18.

Finishes of fifth and fourth in the league in the coach’s first two seasons at a big club – South Africa’s biggest – were not too much to write home about.