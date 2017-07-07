Platinum Stars are out, but not down

It is the end of the road, but also the start of a new era at Platinum Stars as they conclude their African Confederation Cup group campaign at home to Mbabane Swallows of Swaziland tomorrow night.

The North West club are out of the competition after failing to win any of their opening five Group B games with two home draws and three defeats on the road, including being beaten in Swaziland by Swallows in a humbling loss for South African soccer against a tiny neighbour.

The campaign failures, combined with finishing only ninth at the end of the PSL season in May, have led to the club deciding not to renew the contract of coach Cavin Johnson.

Englishman Peter Butler, previously coach of Botswana, has taken over and starts his job tomorrow.

Although it is a game of academic interest only, it will offer some early insight into the approach that can be expected from him. He is one of several new coaching faces in the PSL for the new season, which starts in a month.

Soccer 6 pools this week offers the chance to punt on the final weekend of the group phase of both the African Champions League and Confederation Cup, in which each competition has five places up for grabs in the quarterfinals.

There are some intriguing ties and the possibility of upset results that could deliver great dividends.

Stars should win their game against their Swazi visitors as they seek to impress their new coach.

The game is M3 in the weekend's top Soccer 6 pool. Let's look at the rest:

M1 Recreativo do Libolo v Smouha:

Both clubs have to win to stand any chance of making it through to the quarterfinals of the African Confederation Cup. They sit outside the top two places going into the last round of group matches.

M2 Zesco v Al Hilal Obayed:

A home win will ensure that Zesco progress to the Confederation Cup quarterfinals in a boost for Zambian football, while their Sudanese opponents have already qualified.

M4 CS Sfaxien v Mouloudia Alger:

This result will decide who finishes top of Group B in the African Confederation Cup, but both clubs have already clinched places in the quarterfinals.

M5 Wydad Casablanca v Zanaco:

Wydad must win to stand any chance of progress in the African Champions League, but a draw will put Zanaco through and keep up their unbeaten record in the group phase. The Zambian club are the surprise package of this year's campaign.

M6 Al Ahly v Coton Sport:

To stand any chance of advancing to the quarterfinals, Al Ahly of Egypt must finish their group campaign with a home victory. Luckily for them, opponents Coton Sport are the group's whipping boys, having lost all five of their group games.