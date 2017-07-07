Pretoria clubs on the march in Africa

When Supersport United and Mamelodi Sundowns dominated the PSL, the domestic competition was jokingly referred to as the "Pretoria Soccer League".

With defending CAF Champions League winners Sundowns through to the quarterfinals of that tournament, and Supersport in with a strong shout of making the quarterfinals of the CAF Confederation Cup after a fighting win in Guinea this past weekend, perhaps a similar label will have to be invented for Africa.

Supersport were at the wrong end of some rough challenges, including a notable punch to the back of the head on winger Thuso Phala, in their 0-0 draw against Horoya in Conakry on Saturday.

That result sees them in third place in Group D on seven points, with Horoya second on nine.

If they beat last-placed CF Mounana of Gabon tomorrow at Lucas Moripe Stadium and Horoya lose against TP Mazembe in DR Congo, Matsatsantsa will be the second South African team through to the quarters in continental club football this year.

The draw in the war in Conakry showed how Supersport have been learning in this tournament.

The trip, including a gruelling 20 hours' travel either way via Dubai to the opposite corner of Africa, was an eye-opener, said Matsatsantsa's Kiwi striker Jeremy Brockie.

"On and off the pitch it was something that I haven't come across before in my career," he said.

"The travelling was a logistical nightmare.

"Seeing Guinea was an eye-opener, and quite sad at times. There's a lot of poverty, and a lot of rubbish in the ocean, and washed up on the shores.

"And a lot of kids just being happy playing with a can and things like that.

"And on the pitch it got quite physical and aggressive towards the end.

"Football doesn't need to be like that. But we were happy to come away with a result."