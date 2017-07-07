Thamsanqa Sangweni can be an excellent signing in defensive midfield for Orlando Pirates and carve his own piece of history at the great club‚ says Phumudzo Manenzhe.

Former Bucs striker and current TV analyst Manenzhe said that Sangweni‚ signed on a three-year contract‚ brings enough class to a central midfield that already contains Issa Sarr‚ Abbubaker Mobara and Oupa Manyisa to add something of value to Pirates.

Thamsanqa becomes the second Sangweni brother to turn out for the Buccaneers. Siyabonga Sangweni‚ who retired in April 2016‚ was an instrumental centreback in Pirates’ 2011 and 2012 back-to-back treble-winning team.