Soccer

‘The arrival of Sangweni means Pirates’ prayers are finally answered‚’ says Phumudzo Manenzhe

07 July 2017 - 14:30 By Marc Strydom
Thamsanqa Sangweni (in white) during the Absa Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Chippa United at Mbombela Stadium on April 15, 2017 in Nelspruit, South Africa.
Image: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images

Thamsanqa Sangweni can be an excellent signing in defensive midfield for Orlando Pirates and carve his own piece of history at the great club‚ says Phumudzo Manenzhe.

Former Bucs striker and current TV analyst Manenzhe said that Sangweni‚ signed on a three-year contract‚ brings enough class to a central midfield that already contains Issa Sarr‚ Abbubaker Mobara and Oupa Manyisa to add something of value to Pirates.

Thamsanqa becomes the second Sangweni brother to turn out for the Buccaneers. Siyabonga Sangweni‚ who retired in April 2016‚ was an instrumental centreback in Pirates’ 2011 and 2012 back-to-back treble-winning team.

“I think the arrival of Thamsanqa Sangweni means that the Buccaneers’ prayers are finally answered‚” Manenzhe said of the signing of the big defensive midfielder who was snapped up from under the noses of champions Bidvest Wits.

“Because last season they were complaining that the defensive midfielders who were playing were not able to keep the ball long enough. They were not circulating the ball as much as the team would like.

“The strength of Orlando Pirates is playing through the wingers. And for the wingers to get the ball you need strong defensive midfielders to supply those balls.

“And I think Sangweni brings that long and short passing game. We know his diagonal ball is one of the best in the PSL.

“There are also his runs that he makes into the final third to give himself the opportunity to have long-range shots‚ which is one of his strengths.

“That’s what he brings to Orlando Pirates‚ and I think the Buccaneers will be happy to have a player of his character.”

Manenzhe was asked if in the physically imposing Sangweni can finally fill the notable boots left empty when Andile Jali joined KV Oostende in Belgium in January 2014.

“I think every player who goes to any team doesn’t want to be a replacement for anyone‚” the ex-Bucs and Wits striker said.

“You want to build your own history. And I think as the chairman (Irvin Khoza) says when you sit across the table from him‚ he will tell you that signing you‚ you need to make your own history.

“This badge that you are representing has got a lot of history. We know of Siyabonga Sangweni’s history at Pirates. But I feel that Thamsanqa Sangweni would like to write his own.

“And to make history you have to win things at Pirates and be that special player.

"And I think as long as he wins trophies at Pirates‚ he will make his own history and not be compared to anyone else.”

- TimesLIVE

