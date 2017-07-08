Stuart Baxter has gained information in the Cosafa Cup that can stand the Bafana Bafana coach in good stead for future selections‚ he said after South Africa finished fifth with a 1-0 win against Namibia on Friday evening.

Baxter’s young‚ patched-up tournament hosts‚ made up of Under-20 internationals with a few Premier Soccer League players on the fringes of Bafana selection thrown in‚ lost 1-0 against Tanzania in the quarter-finals‚ then beat Botswana 2-0 in the plate semifinals.

They had to fight for their win against Namibia in Friday’s plate final at Moruleng Stadium‚ Maritzburg United forward Mohau Mokate’s deflected shot from range earning a 36th-minute winner.