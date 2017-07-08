Mamelodi Sundowns have confirmed their integrity and dispelled last year’s “back door” accusations qualifying for the Caf Champions League quarterfinals with a game to spare‚ coach Pitso Mosimane has said.

Downs meet AS Vita Club‚ the team from DR Congo whose expulsion last year led to the Brazilians’ reinstatement and eventual African club triumph‚ in a grudge final Group C game at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday‚ with just top of the log to play for.

“You would like to get first place‚ obviously. When you finish first it means you were good in the group – so we’d like to do that‚” Mosimane said this week.

“But unfortunately it’s not in our hands because of the game we lost against Esperance (1-0 at home on June 2).

“But the bigger picture is that we have qualified‚ and with a game in hand. And that’s the same as last year.

“And also we had to get our integrity back‚ because remember the humour around it about‚ ‘Ah these guys qualified through the back door’.

“And Vita were saying – ‘That’s our Cup – we’ve won the cup’. So we went to Kinshasa and we played Vita – I think you know the story (a 3-1 win to Downs on May 24). In their backyard.