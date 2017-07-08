Sundowns have dispelled the ‘back door’ myth‚ says Pitso Mosimane
Mamelodi Sundowns have confirmed their integrity and dispelled last year’s “back door” accusations qualifying for the Caf Champions League quarterfinals with a game to spare‚ coach Pitso Mosimane has said.
Downs meet AS Vita Club‚ the team from DR Congo whose expulsion last year led to the Brazilians’ reinstatement and eventual African club triumph‚ in a grudge final Group C game at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday‚ with just top of the log to play for.
“You would like to get first place‚ obviously. When you finish first it means you were good in the group – so we’d like to do that‚” Mosimane said this week.
“But unfortunately it’s not in our hands because of the game we lost against Esperance (1-0 at home on June 2).
“But the bigger picture is that we have qualified‚ and with a game in hand. And that’s the same as last year.
“And also we had to get our integrity back‚ because remember the humour around it about‚ ‘Ah these guys qualified through the back door’.
“And Vita were saying – ‘That’s our Cup – we’ve won the cup’. So we went to Kinshasa and we played Vita – I think you know the story (a 3-1 win to Downs on May 24). In their backyard.
“And this back door story now‚ I mean we have reached the last eight with no back door‚ and with a game in hand. I think that’s integrity.
“And I was praising the players for really making sure the way we did.”
Sundowns (eight points) are in second place to Esperance de Tunis (nine)‚ who meet Saint George of Ethiopia at home in the concurrent match.
At stake in the final two Group A games are the lead‚ and who will be met in the quarters between the group of death’s leaders in Group B‚ Zanaco of Zambia (11 points); second-placed Wydad Casablanca of Morocco (nine); or Egypt’s Al Ahly (eight). Cameroon’s Cotonsport have 0 points in that group.
“On the other side‚ in Group D‚ it’s the same. Who wants to play Esperance and who wants to play Sundowns?” Mosimane queried.
“But I will tell you now that Esperance would never want to play Al Ahly or Wydad. Because you saw when Wydad played Al Ahly in Morocco – what an unbelievable game.
“When the North Africans play each other it’s not football‚ it’s a fight.
“So maybe the North Africans will target us. But I don’t know if you really can say that after we won the Champions League last year.
“So it’s beautiful. You thought Zanaco would be the whipping boys in that group – they are top. It’s beautiful.”
- TimesLIVE
