SuperSport stroll into Confed Cup quarters, set up date with Zambia's Zesco

Zesco are leading Group C with seven points but they can’t be overtaken by second place Recreativo do Libolo of Angola or third place Smouha SC of Egypt who play at Estado de Calulu in Luanda on Sunday because of a head to head results.

During the match against Mounana, United threatened early and they were rewarded in the 14th minute when Bradley Grobler headed home a well taken cross by Aubrey Modiba.

After 26 minutes, another good attacking move by United saw striker Jeremy Brockie release midfielder Thabo Mnyamane who easily beat Moto as United began to take control of proceedings.