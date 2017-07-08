SuperSport stroll into Confed Cup quarters, set up date with Zambia's Zesco
SuperSport United will play against Zesco United of Zambia in the quarter-final stage of the Confederation Cup in September.
United finished second spot in Group D with 10 points following an easy 4-1 win over CF Mounana from Gabon on Saturday to set up a date with the highly unpredictable Zambians.
Zesco are leading Group C with seven points but they can’t be overtaken by second place Recreativo do Libolo of Angola or third place Smouha SC of Egypt who play at Estado de Calulu in Luanda on Sunday because of a head to head results.
During the match against Mounana, United threatened early and they were rewarded in the 14th minute when Bradley Grobler headed home a well taken cross by Aubrey Modiba.
After 26 minutes, another good attacking move by United saw striker Jeremy Brockie release midfielder Thabo Mnyamane who easily beat Moto as United began to take control of proceedings.
United grew in confidence and they further increased their lead through Brockie who benefited from a clever pass from Reneilwe Letsholonyane after he dribbled past two Mounana defenders in the 34th minute.
United effectively put this match beyond doubt on the stroke of half time when Somalian referee Hassan Hagi controversially awarded them a penalty which was put away by Brockie for his brace.
Mounana scored their consolation ten minutes from restart through Ellesah Mensah Jnr but it proved to be a little too late as they ended the group stages without a win after six matches.
