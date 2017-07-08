Soccer

SuperSport stroll into Confed Cup quarters, set up date with Zambia's Zesco

08 July 2017 - 17:38 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
SuperSport United players celebrate a goal during the CAF Confederation Cup match between SuperSport United and CF Mounana at Lucas Moripe Stadium on July 08, 2017 in Pretoria, South Africa.
SuperSport United players celebrate a goal during the CAF Confederation Cup match between SuperSport United and CF Mounana at Lucas Moripe Stadium on July 08, 2017 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

SuperSport United will play against Zesco United of Zambia in the quarter-final stage of the Confederation Cup in September.

United finished second spot in Group D with 10 points following an easy 4-1 win over CF Mounana from Gabon on Saturday to set up a date with the highly unpredictable Zambians.

Can SuperSport emulate Pirates in the Confed Cup?

In the periods that SuperSport United and Mamelodi Sundowns have dominated the PSL‚ the domestic competition became known as the Pretoria Soccer ...
Sport
2 days ago

Zesco are leading Group C with seven points but they can’t be overtaken by second place Recreativo do Libolo of Angola or third place Smouha SC of Egypt who play at Estado de Calulu in Luanda on Sunday because of a head to head results.

During the match against Mounana, United threatened early and they were rewarded in the 14th minute when Bradley Grobler headed home a well taken cross by Aubrey Modiba.

After 26 minutes, another good attacking move by United saw striker Jeremy Brockie release midfielder Thabo Mnyamane who easily beat Moto as United began to take control of proceedings.

CAF Confed Cup holders TP Mazembe must win to ensure survival

CAF Confederation Cup title-holders TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo must defeat visiting Horoya of Guinea this weekend to be sure of a ...
Sport
2 days ago

United grew in confidence and they further increased their lead through Brockie who benefited from a clever pass from Reneilwe Letsholonyane after he dribbled past two Mounana defenders in the 34th minute.

United effectively put this match beyond doubt on the stroke of half time when Somalian referee Hassan Hagi controversially awarded them a penalty which was put away by Brockie for his brace.

Mounana scored their consolation ten minutes from restart through Ellesah Mensah Jnr but it proved to be a little too late as they ended the group stages without a win after six matches.

 - TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. SuperSport stroll into Confed Cup quarters, set up date with Zambia's Zesco Soccer
  2. Frenchman Calmejane wins Tour de France eighth stage solo Sport
  3. Brave Philander's hand not fractured‚ but he's not bowling Cricket
  4. AfriForum‚ Solidarity lodge complaint against racial quotas with World Rugby South Africa
  5. Quinton de Kock and Vernon Philander stand firm for SA Cricket

Latest Videos

BLF protesters target editor after anti-Gupta article
‘We will continue to fight white journalists, not black journalists’

Related articles

  1. Themba Zwane set for his biggest season yet for Sundowns and Bafana Soccer
  2. Bafana coach Baxter takes positives from players he saw at Cosafa Cup Soccer
  3. Sundowns have dispelled the ‘back door’ myth‚ says Pitso Mosimane Soccer
  4. Bafana finish fifth at Cosafa Cup after slender win over Namibia in plate final Soccer
  5. Jordaan says SAFA to engage PSL on issue of club sales Soccer
  6. Give Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela a chance‚ says Josta Dladla Soccer
  7. Bafana Bafana star Kamohelo Mokotjo signs for English side Brentford Soccer
  8. ‘The arrival of Sangweni means Pirates’ prayers are finally answered‚’ says ... Soccer
  9. 'Shabba'‚ Oscarine battle it out for PSL Goal of the Season Soccer
  10. New Celtic Serbian coach Veselin Jelušić wants more goals Soccer
  11. Ban of Sudanese FA sees two clubs ejected from CAF Champions League Soccer
  12. Desperate Moroka Swallows launch plan for supporters to own the club Soccer
  13. Baxter plays around with his Bafana team Soccer
  14. A tortuous journey travelled by McCarthy & Co Soccer
  15. AmaZulu remove 'for sale' sign from Thanda Soccer