Once Clive Barker’s assessment of Themba Zwane when the winger was at Mpumalanga Black Aces as the best midfielder the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations-winning coach had seen since Doctor Khumalo might have seemed a little far-fetched.

In the past six months‚ though‚ far less so.

It was Keagan Dolly’s departure to Montpellier in France in January that saw the skillful Zwane finally‚ at 27‚ begin to realise his immense potential.

In a breakthrough season‚ Zwane made six league appearances in the ‘16’ of 2016-17‚ two as a substitute – then in the ‘17’ never looked back‚ with 20 games‚ just one as a sub‚ notching an impressive eight goals.