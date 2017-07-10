Soccer

“As far as I am concerned‚ I am still a Kaizer Chiefs player” - Michelle Katsvairo

10 July 2017 - 11:21 By Njabulo Ngidi
Michelle Katsvairo of Kaizer Chiefs during the Absa Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport United at FNB Stadium on November 23, 2016 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Michelle Katsvairo of Kaizer Chiefs during the Absa Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport United at FNB Stadium on November 23, 2016 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Amakhosi announced that they will send the Zimbabwean forward on loan as part of their overhaul that affected seven players.

Chiefs said they would assess Katsvairo after his loan stint to see if he still has a future at Amakhosi.

That overhaul exposed Chiefs’ erratic signing policy at times as the list featured some players who had been signed at the start of the season‚ like Katsvairo who joined Chiefs from Chicken Inn last year along with Zambian Lewis Macha‚ whose contract was terminated.

“As far as I am concerned‚ I am still a Kaizer Chiefs player‚” Katsvairo said.

“As a footballer‚ a lot of things are said about you‚ you just have to stay strong and stand your ground. As I striker‚ I didn’t do my best at Chiefs.

"I was still gelling in. I am going to go back to Naturena and work hard to play again.”

Katsvairo will arrive in Naturena as a champion as he was part of the Zimbabwean national team that won the Cosafa Cup at the Royal Bafokeng Sports Place‚ beating Zambia 3-1 in the final.

“I want to remain at Chiefs because they are a big team and I have been dreaming of playing there‚” Katsvairo said.

“I am going to fight hard to play for that team again. I think that I deserve to be at Chiefs. I have to man up and fight for my place.”

* Njabulo Ngidi was in Rustenburg courtesy of Castle

- TimeLIVE

Most read

  1. Caf president Ahmad insist much criticised CHAN and Cosafa Cup are not going ... Soccer
  2. “We’re pretty gutted" - national rowing coach Roger Barrow Sport
  3. “As far as I am concerned‚ I am still a Kaizer Chiefs player” - Michelle ... Soccer
  4. Flamboyant Chiyangwa strutting his stuff like a peacock after Zimbabwe won ... Soccer
  5. Southern Kings leave lasting impression in Super Rugby Rugby

Latest Videos

SA woman pushed down the stairs by Airbnb owner
Fire breaks out in London's Camden Market

Related articles

  1. Joining Kaizer Chiefs is a big responsibility for Teenage Radebe‚ says Tinashe ... Soccer
  2. Tinkler gets ready for new season Soccer
  3. Zambia and Zim have been there, now they do it again Sport