Amakhosi announced that they will send the Zimbabwean forward on loan as part of their overhaul that affected seven players.

Chiefs said they would assess Katsvairo after his loan stint to see if he still has a future at Amakhosi.

That overhaul exposed Chiefs’ erratic signing policy at times as the list featured some players who had been signed at the start of the season‚ like Katsvairo who joined Chiefs from Chicken Inn last year along with Zambian Lewis Macha‚ whose contract was terminated.

“As far as I am concerned‚ I am still a Kaizer Chiefs player‚” Katsvairo said.

“As a footballer‚ a lot of things are said about you‚ you just have to stay strong and stand your ground. As I striker‚ I didn’t do my best at Chiefs.

"I was still gelling in. I am going to go back to Naturena and work hard to play again.”

Katsvairo will arrive in Naturena as a champion as he was part of the Zimbabwean national team that won the Cosafa Cup at the Royal Bafokeng Sports Place‚ beating Zambia 3-1 in the final.

“I want to remain at Chiefs because they are a big team and I have been dreaming of playing there‚” Katsvairo said.

“I am going to fight hard to play for that team again. I think that I deserve to be at Chiefs. I have to man up and fight for my place.”

- TimeLIVE