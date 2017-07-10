Lebogang Manyama wins big at PSL awards

Manyama was nominated in four categories but his City colleague Aubrey Ngoma stopped him dead in his tracks when he edged his captain to win the Telkom Knockout Player of the Tournament award.

But Manyama was always expected to be crowned as SA football’s best player and the man himself said a few days ago he was confident of walking away with the accolade.

‘‘I have to be confident that I will win the award but at the same time I have to be humble and also respect the two gentlemen (Hlatshwayo and Kekana)‚” Manyama said at the time.

Absa premiership champions Wits also enjoyed a successful night as Gavin Hunt won the coach of the season award while Darren Keet was recognised as the league’s best goalkeeper after helping the club to win a maiden title in its 95-year existence in May.

There are winners for Wits as captain Hlatshwayo won the defender of the season gong, Phakamani Mahlambi won the young player of the season and veteran Daine Klate was crowned as the MTN8 Last Man Standing.