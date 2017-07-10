Lebogang Manyama wins big at PSL awards

Soccer

Cape Town City captain Lebogang Manyama (M) is flanked by teammates Aubrey Ngoma (L) and Shu-aid Walters (R) at the PSL Awards ceremony in Sandton on Monday 11 June 2017.
Cape Town City captain Lebogang Manyama (M) is flanked by teammates Aubrey Ngoma (L) and Shu-aid Walters (R) at the PSL Awards ceremony in Sandton on Monday 11 June 2017.
The Lebogang Manyama fairytale continued on Monday night after the Cape Town City captain walked away with three accolades at the Premier Soccer League’s (PSL) annual awards gala dinner, including the coveted Footballer of the Season award.

Manyama saw off stiff competition from Bidvest Wits captain Thulani Hlatshwayo and Mamelodi Sundowns veteran  Hlompho Kekana to win the night’s main award — the Footballer of the Season gong — in a race that many described as too close to call.

The night certainly belonged to Manyama as he also walked away with the Player’s Player of the Season and the Top Goalscorer awards.

Manyama was nominated in four categories but his City colleague Aubrey Ngoma stopped him dead in his tracks  when he edged his captain to win the Telkom Knockout Player of the Tournament award.

But Manyama was always expected to be crowned as SA football’s best player and the man himself said a few days ago he was confident of walking away with the accolade.

‘‘I have to be confident that I will win the award but at the same time I have to be humble and also respect the two gentlemen (Hlatshwayo  and Kekana)‚” Manyama said at the time.

Absa premiership champions Wits also enjoyed a successful night as Gavin Hunt won the coach of the season award while Darren Keet was recognised as the league’s best goalkeeper after helping the club to win a maiden title in its 95-year existence in May.

There are winners for Wits as captain Hlatshwayo won the defender of the season gong, Phakamani Mahlambi won the young player of the season and veteran Daine Klate was crowned as the MTN8 Last Man Standing.

All the nominees and winners

PSL Footballer of the Season:

Hlompho Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns) 

Thulani Hlatshwayo (Bidvest Wits) 

Lebogang Manyama (Cape Town City) — WINNER

Absa Premiership Top Goal Scorer:

Manyama

Absa Premiership Player's Player of the Season:

Manyama — WINNER

Aubrey Ngoma (Cape Town City)

Percy Tau (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Absa Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season:

Darren Keet (Bidvest Wits) — WINNER

Dennis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Shu-Aib Walters (Cape Town City) 

Absa Premiership Defender of the Season:

Thulani Hlatshwayo (Bidvest Wits) — WINNER

Sifiso Hlanti (Bidvest Wits)

Ramahlwe Mphahlele (Kaizer Chiefs)

Absa Premiership Midfielder of the Season:

Hlompho Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Thabang Monare (Bidvest Wits)

Aubrey Ngoma (Cape Town City) — WINNER

Absa Premiership Young Player of the Season:

Motjeka Madisha (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Phakamani Mahlambi (Bidvest Wits) — WINNER

Nduduzo Sibiya (L.Golden Arrows)

Absa Premiership Coach of the Season:

Gavin Hunt (Bidvest Wits) — WINNER

Pitso Mosimane (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Eric Tinkler (Cape Town City)

Absa-lutely Awesome Goal of the Season:

Siphiwe Tshabalala (Kaizer Chiefs vs SuperSport United) —   WINNER

Oscarine Masuluke (Baroka FC) 

Siphiwe Tshabalala (Kaizer Chiefs vs Free State Stars) 

NFD Top Goal Scorer:

Sedwyn George (Royal Eagles) 

TELKOM KNOCKOUT

Player of the Tournament:

Manyama

Michael Boxall (SuperSport United)

Aubrey Ngoma (Cape Town City) — WINNER

NEDBANK CUP 

Most Promising Player of the Tournament:

Siyabonga Dube (L.Golden Arrows)

Nduduzo Sibiya (L.Golden Arrows) — WINNER

Teboho Mokoena (SuperSport United)

Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament:

Mpho Makola (Orlando Pirates) 

Teboho Mokoena (SuperSport United) 

Abbubaker Mobara (Orlando Pirates) — WINNER

MTN 8 

Last Man Standing:

Daine Klate (Bidvest Wits) — WINNER

Thulani Hlatshwayo (Bidvest Wits)

Gabadinho Mhango (Bidvest Wits)

MATCH OFFICIALS

Referee of the Season

Christopher Harrison

Phelelani Ndaba — WINNER

Thando Ndzandzeka

Assistant Referee

Xolani Duma 

Luvuyo Pupuma — WINNER

Mervyn van Wyk

MULTICHOICE DISKI CHALLENGE

Most precious find:

Keletso Makgalwa (Mamelodi Sundowns) — WINNER

Motjeka Madisha (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Mlondi Dlamini (Maritzburg United)

TOP GOALSCORER

Tshegofatso Mabaso (Bloemfontein Celtic)

— TimesLIVE

