Tinkler gets ready for new season

SuperSport United coach Eric Tinkler has confirmed that Matsantsantsa a Pitori are in talks with Orlando Pirates on the future of Dove Wome.

Tinkler has also revealed that Mandla Masango has returned to his Danish club, Randers FC. Injury-plagued Wome joined Pirates in January on loan after he struggled to break into the United starting XI under former coach Stuart Baxter.

Tinkler said United would not exercise their option to sign Masango, the former Kaizer Chiefs speedy winger, on a permanent basis after he spent a loan spell at the club in the second half of last season. “With regard to Dove Wome‚ negotiations are taking place with Pirates. But if nothing comes of it he is still [our] player and he will come back to us,” Tinkler said.

“Masango has gone back to his club in Denmark.” Tinkler was speaking after United booked a place in the quarterfinals of the CAF Confederation Cup by demolishing CF Mounana of Gabon 4-1 at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.

He also confirmed he was keeping Kaitano Tembo and Andre Arendse as his assistant and goalkeeper-coach respectively. He has recruited Zac van Heerden as conditioning coach.

“I am not making any changes besides that I have brought in Zac van Heerden to be the conditioning coach. He is somebody I have worked with at Bidvest Wits. He understands how I want us to train.’’ Supersport take on Zambia’s Zesco United in the Confederation Cup quarterfinals in September.

