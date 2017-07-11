Arsenal striker Sanchez going nowhere, insists Wenger

"The players have contracts and we expect them to respect their contracts. That's what we want," he said in Sydney about the striker.

Asked if he remained determined to keep Sanchez and not let him go to a Premier League rival, Wenger replied: "Yes, that is a continuation of what I said at the end of the season. That's what we will do.

"He adds great value to the squad and I think as well he is a great lover of the club."

Sanchez, who at times last season cut a disgruntled figure as Arsenal struggled with form and uncertainty over Wenger's future, is not on the team's pre-season tour to Australia as he rests after last month's Confederation's Cup.

But Wenger said reports that the Chilean ace had informed him that he wanted to leave the club were not true, replying with a curt "No".

He added: "I think the easiest way to manage a player is in the final year of his contract. It is in his interest to do as well as he can.