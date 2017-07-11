Banking group renews sponsorship of the Nedbank Cup for another five years

Nedbank has renewed its sponsorship of the Nedbank Cup for another five years.

The cat was let out of the bag on the new deal by Nedbank head: group sponsorships Tobi Badenhorst during his prerecorded video message made at the PSL Awards at Sandton Convention Centre on Monday night.

Badenhorst said that Nedbank would renew its 10-year sponsorship of the PSL’s premier cup competition.