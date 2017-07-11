Soccer

Banking group renews sponsorship of the Nedbank Cup for another five years

11 July 2017 - 15:29 By Marc Strydom
Thabo Mnyamane during the Nedbank Cup final match between Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United at Moses Mabhida Stadium on June 24, 2017 in Durban, South Africa.
Thabo Mnyamane during the Nedbank Cup final match between Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United at Moses Mabhida Stadium on June 24, 2017 in Durban, South Africa.
Image: Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images

Nedbank has renewed its sponsorship of the Nedbank Cup for another five years.

The cat was let out of the bag on the new deal by Nedbank head: group sponsorships Tobi Badenhorst during his prerecorded video message made at the PSL Awards at Sandton Convention Centre on Monday night.

Badenhorst said that Nedbank would renew its 10-year sponsorship of the PSL’s premier cup competition.

OPINION: Why the PSL Awards need to transform

The annual Premier Soccer League (PSL) awards are the premier football awards in the country but they don’t completely reward excellence in the ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter announces squad to face Botswana

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter on Tuesday named a 23-man squad to compete in two legs against Botswana in the qualifiers of the African Nations ...
Sport
2 hours ago

How Maimane Phiri's influence led Manyama to the Footballer of the Season award

Lebogang Manyama has matured from a forward with pace‚ skill and all the attributes‚ but lacking in consistency‚ to a week-in‚ week-out model of ...
Sport
3 hours ago

PSL communications manager Luxolo September confirmed that the deal with Nedbank has been concluded.

“We will make a formal announcement about that. But it’s an open secret that the negotiations are complete‚” September said on Tuesday.

Nedbank first took sponsorship of the Nedbank Cup in 2008 at a value of R400 million over five years. The bank renewed its sponsorship in 2013.

Badenhorst could not be reached for comment.

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Bafana coach Baxter facing Masalesa availability conundrum Soccer
  2. Swys de Bruin appointed Lions head coach Rugby
  3. Novak Djokovic survives injury, blasts state of Centre Court Sport
  4. Mandla Masango's career between a rock and a hard place Soccer
  5. OPINION: Why the PSL Awards need to transform Soccer

Latest Videos

16 dead after U.S. military plane crashes in Mississippi
Four family members found dead in Reyno Ridge

Related articles

  1. OPINION: Why the PSL Awards need to transform Soccer
  2. Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter announces squad to face Botswana Soccer
  3. How Maimane Phiri's influence led Manyama to the Footballer of the Season award Soccer
  4. Bayern sign James Rodriguez on loan deal from Real Madrid Soccer
  5. Arsenal striker Sanchez going nowhere, insists Wenger Soccer
  6. PSL Player of the Season Manyama ‘honoured’ by Sundowns’ interest in him Soccer
  7. Tinkler just needs to make a call to Mosimane for the scoop on Zesco Soccer
  8. Kaitano Tembo one of the brightest young coaches in the PSL‚ says Tinkler Soccer
  9. Phakamani Mahlambi to go on trial in Portugal this week Soccer
  10. Lebogang Manyama wins big at PSL awards Soccer
X