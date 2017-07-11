Banking group renews sponsorship of the Nedbank Cup for another five years
Nedbank has renewed its sponsorship of the Nedbank Cup for another five years.
The cat was let out of the bag on the new deal by Nedbank head: group sponsorships Tobi Badenhorst during his prerecorded video message made at the PSL Awards at Sandton Convention Centre on Monday night.
Badenhorst said that Nedbank would renew its 10-year sponsorship of the PSL’s premier cup competition.
PSL communications manager Luxolo September confirmed that the deal with Nedbank has been concluded.
“We will make a formal announcement about that. But it’s an open secret that the negotiations are complete‚” September said on Tuesday.
Nedbank first took sponsorship of the Nedbank Cup in 2008 at a value of R400 million over five years. The bank renewed its sponsorship in 2013.
Badenhorst could not be reached for comment.
- TimesLIVE
