Bayern sign James Rodriguez on loan deal from Real Madrid

Colombian international James Rodriguez has joined Bayern Munich on a two-year loan from Real Madrid, the Bundesliga club announced Wednesday.

The two clubs have agreed on a two-year deal until June 30, 2019, with the option for Bayern to buy the 25-year-old midfielder who was the top scorer at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil with six goals.

"We're delighted we've been able to complete this transfer," said Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.