Gavin Hunt was pleased that Bidvest Wits earned recognition for their sterling league and cup double 2016-17 season at the PSL Awards‚ but said individual awards only count for so much.
In his characteristic perfectionist manner‚ Hunt downplayed his personal Coach of the Season award.
He was pleased MTN8 and Absa Premiership champions Wits won the most awards‚ with five‚ on Monday night at Sandton Convention Centre.
Asked if that was a reflection of how Wits had been dominant domestically in 2016-17‚ Hunt replied: “That’s a difficult one‚ because voting is done by judges.
"It’s not like a facts thing‚ is it?
"Like a top goal-scorer is a top goal-scorer.
“So players’ and coaches’ (awards)‚ it’s done on … . I don’t know what’s it done on? Emotion?
“I mean it’s very difficult.
"It’s not like a golf tournament or whatever.
“So‚ ja‚ we’re very honoured and privileged.
"And I think the team did very well and they deserve it. Next year it could be somebody else.
“But awards – team awards are more important. Most important is for the team to win.
“If the team win trophies‚ there will be individual awards‚ won’t there?
“If the team don’t win trophies‚ it doesn’t matter how good the coaches or the players are.
“So we were happy to be nominated for all these various awards.
"And very happy‚ yes (to win)‚ believe you me. We don’t vote for ourselves.
“It shows something‚ and that the success has been recognised. But the team is more important.”
Apart from Hunt’s coach’s award‚ Wits captain Thulani Hlatshwayo won Defender of the Season‚ Darren Keet Goalkeeper of the Season‚ Phakamani Mahlambi won Young Player of the Season‚ and Daine Klate the MTN8’s Last Man Standing award.
