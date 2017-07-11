Gavin Hunt was pleased that Bidvest Wits earned recognition for their sterling league and cup double 2016-17 season at the PSL Awards‚ but said individual awards only count for so much.

In his characteristic perfectionist manner‚ Hunt downplayed his personal Coach of the Season award.

He was pleased MTN8 and Absa Premiership champions Wits won the most awards‚ with five‚ on Monday night at Sandton Convention Centre.

Asked if that was a reflection of how Wits had been dominant domestically in 2016-17‚ Hunt replied: “That’s a difficult one‚ because voting is done by judges.

"It’s not like a facts thing‚ is it?