Mandla Masango's career between a rock and a hard place

Mandla Masango’s future looks decidedly cloudy just days before the start of the new season in Denmark and any chance of him returning to SuperSport United having been ruled out.

Masango has a year left on his contract with Danish club Randers FC but made it clear at the start of last season already he did not want to stay there.

After an impressive first season in Denmark‚ Masango felt he should leave for better pastures and dug in his heels at the club by refusing to play.

But‚ despite all the hype around the South African international‚ offers for Masango did not materialise and the club‚ not willing to let him go for free instead did a six-month deal in January for him to go on loan to SuperSport.