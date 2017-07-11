PSL Player of the Season Manyama ‘honoured’ by Sundowns’ interest in him

The Premier Soccer League’s newly-crowned Player and Player’s Player of the Season Lebogang Manyama maintains that talk of a transfer from Cape Town City to Mamelodi Sundowns is simply speculation.

Manyama‚ who also won the PSL’s top goal-scorer award for his 13 goals in 2016-17 for City at the ceremony at Sandton Convention Centre on Monday night‚ said he was honoured to be linked to Downs.

It was at a PSL coach and player of the month handover in March – won by Mosimane and Manyama – that the Sundowns coach was asked if he would like to acquire the player sitting next to him.