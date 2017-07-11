Soccer

PSL Player of the Season Manyama ‘honoured’ by Sundowns’ interest in him

11 July 2017 - 12:02 By Marc Strydom
Sport Minister Thulas Nxesi (R) hands over the Premier Soccer League (SPL) Footballer of the Year award to the winner Cape Town City captain and Bafana Bafana midfielder Lebogang Manyama during the Awards evening gala at Sandton Convention Centre on July 10, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Sport Minister Thulas Nxesi (R) hands over the Premier Soccer League (SPL) Footballer of the Year award to the winner Cape Town City captain and Bafana Bafana midfielder Lebogang Manyama during the Awards evening gala at Sandton Convention Centre on July 10, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

The Premier Soccer League’s newly-crowned Player and Player’s Player of the Season Lebogang Manyama maintains that talk of a transfer from Cape Town City to Mamelodi Sundowns is simply speculation.

Manyama‚ who also won the PSL’s top goal-scorer award for his 13 goals in 2016-17 for City at the ceremony at Sandton Convention Centre on Monday night‚ said he was honoured to be linked to Downs.

It was at a PSL coach and player of the month handover in March – won by Mosimane and Manyama – that the Sundowns coach was asked if he would like to acquire the player sitting next to him.

Lebogang Manyama wins big at PSL awards

The Lebogang Manyama fairytale continued on Monday night after the Cape Town City captain walked away with three accolades at the Premier Soccer ...
Sport
13 hours ago

Mosimane responded naturally ‘yes’‚ and since then Manyama has been linked to Downs.

The Downs coach last week cooled talk of Sundowns splashing out big money in the current off-season‚ saying that any clubs the African champions have approached for players have either put up ‘not for sale’ signs‚ or asked for outlandish sums of money.

Asked about Mosimane’s interest‚ Manyama‚ the PSL’s biggest awards winner on Monday‚ said: “Obviously it’s a huge honour to hear him say that. I mean‚ he’s the number one coach in Africa‚ not doubt about that‚ for the number one team in Africa.

“But look‚ it’s football. When you do well … I’ve had this before at Ajax when I was doing well and then there was Chiefs‚ there was Pirates‚ there was this and that.

Phakamani Mahlambi to go on trial in Portugal this week

Bidvest Wits’ teen prodigy forward Phakamani Mahlambi will go on trial in Portugal this week‚ Clever Boys coach Gavin Hunt has revealed.
Sport
3 hours ago

“When it’s all speculations‚ it’s OK‚ it doesn’t bother me. And I think up until there is a confirmation from both teams as to what’s happening with my future‚ for now everything is a speculation.”

Downs splashed out a reported R10 million to sign Sibusiso Vilakazi from Bidvest Wits in the pre-season to 2016-17.

They may not be willing to in that region again so soon for Manyama.

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. PSL Player of the Season Manyama ‘honoured’ by Sundowns’ interest in him Soccer
  2. Arsenal striker Sanchez going nowhere, insists Wenger Soccer
  3. Tinkler just needs to make a call to Mosimane for the scoop on Zesco Soccer
  4. Kaitano Tembo one of the brightest young coaches in the PSL‚ says Tinkler Soccer
  5. Phakamani Mahlambi to go on trial in Portugal this week Soccer

Latest Videos

SACP 14th National Congress Day 1 Opening, 11 July 2017
16 dead after U.S. military plane crashes in Mississippi

Related articles

  1. Kaitano Tembo one of the brightest young coaches in the PSL‚ says Tinkler Soccer
  2. Phakamani Mahlambi to go on trial in Portugal this week Soccer
  3. Lebogang Manyama wins big at PSL awards Soccer
  4. Zambia and Zim have been there, now they do it again Sport
  5. Bafana coach Baxter takes positives from players he saw at Cosafa Cup Soccer
  6. Jordaan says SAFA to engage PSL on issue of club sales Soccer
  7. ‘The arrival of Sangweni means Pirates’ prayers are finally answered‚’ says ... Soccer
  8. 'Shabba'‚ Oscarine battle it out for PSL Goal of the Season Soccer
  9. New Celtic Serbian coach Veselin Jelušić wants more goals Soccer
  10. Desperate Moroka Swallows launch plan for supporters to own the club Soccer
  11. AmaZulu remove 'for sale' sign from Thanda Soccer
  12. Pretoria clubs on the march in Africa Soccer
  13. Platinum Stars are out, but not down Soccer
  14. AmaZulu's bid to buy their way back to the PSL approved by the PSL Soccer
  15. Wits continue signing spree with acquisition of teenage star Kobamelo Kodisang Soccer
X