Eric Tinkler need only make a call to colleague Pitso Mosimane for a thorough rundown on SuperSport United’s next African opponents‚ but the Mamelodi Sundowns boss is on his own preparing for the quarterfinals of the Caf Champions League.

The two Pretoria Premier Soccer League clubs will play in September in the last-eight of the Champions League and Caf Confederation Cup respectively and have around six weeks to study all they need to know about their opponents.

Sundowns‚ as runners-up in Group C‚ play at home on September 9 in the first leg of their quarterfinal against Wydad Casablanca with the return match in Morocco a week later.