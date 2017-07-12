But even as an established international‚ that is a heavy investment for clubs on a player that is untested in the European environment and in a position that is so key.

As teams across Europe struggle financially‚ there has also been a flood of free agents in the market‚ players who come with experience and cost nothing.

It has led Coetzee to a stand-off with the club.

TimesLIVE was not able to make contact with either his agent Mike Makaab‚ or Ajax CEO Ari Efstathiou.

“We will have to see what happens‚ but I have made no secret of the fact that I would like to go overseas‚” Coetzee told TimesLIVE recently.

“There is nothing concrete yet‚ but we will see what the coming months bring.

"It has always been my ambition to play overseas and that has not changed.”