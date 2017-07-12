South Africa-born Joel Untersee is back at Italian giants Juventus after spending the past season on loan at Serie B outfit Brescia.

The full-back‚ who is being tracked by the South African Football Association (Safa) for the senior national team‚ has been named in Juventus’ pre-season squad for the 2017/18 season and will hope to finally make his mark at the club.

Untersee made 39 appearances for Brescia last season‚ but at the age of 23‚ is now looking to make his mark in the big time.