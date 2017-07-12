Sundowns coach Mosimane gives players three weeks of break
Pitso Mosimane is banking on the professionalism of his Mamelodi Sundowns players over the next three weeks as he gives them a lengthy break after the exertions of the domestic and the African Champions League campaigns.
Sundowns players all went off on a three-week holiday after Sunday’s last group game against AS Vita Club of the Democratic Republic of Congo and will only be back on August 1‚ literally just days before the start of the new season.
All have fitness programmes to follow and Mosimane is confident they will stick to their routines and return in good shape‚ not letting the excess of a holiday leaving them out of shape and unfit.
It is an unusual gamble by the coach but he feels they need a decent break after almost two years of non-stop football if they are to be fresh for the new season plus‚ more importantly‚ the last stages of the Champions League.
Sundowns are up against Moroccan outfit Wydad Casablanca in the quarter-finals in September.
Mosimane himself is going to the USA for some time away from the game.
SuperSport United‚ who are through to the quarter-finals of the African Confederation Cup against Zesco United of Zambia‚ have given the players who competed in the last weeks in the continental club competition a total of 10 days off.
Some‚ like captain Dean Furman‚ have jetted overseas a for brief holiday.
New coach Eric Tinkler wants all players back by July 19 so he can at least get some preparation in before the season starts next month.
- TimesLIVE
