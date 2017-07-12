Sundowns coach Mosimane gives players three weeks of break

Pitso Mosimane is banking on the professionalism of his Mamelodi Sundowns players over the next three weeks as he gives them a lengthy break after the exertions of the domestic and the African Champions League campaigns.

Sundowns players all went off on a three-week holiday after Sunday’s last group game against AS Vita Club of the Democratic Republic of Congo and will only be back on August 1‚ literally just days before the start of the new season.