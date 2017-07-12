Wits teen gets trial in Portugal

Bidvest Wits teen prodigy forward Phakamani Mahlambi will go on trial in Portugal this week, Clever Boys coach Gavin Hunt has revealed.

Hunt said Mahlambi, 19, the dribbling speedster who has scored 10 goals in 27 league matches in two injury-plagued seasons for Wits, would spend three weeks in Portugal.

The champions' coach could not specify which club or clubs Mahlambi, who won the PSL's young player of the season award at the Sandton Convention Centre on Monday night, would have trials at.

"He's going overseas this week. We're sending him to Portugal," Hunt - the PSL's coach of the season - said.

"And we'll have a look at him there - let him train there for a few weeks.

"He's got about a three-week trial before the start of the season and, hopefully, please God, he makes it."

Wits CEO Jose Ferreira confirmed Mahlambi would go to Portugal, but did not want to disclose the name of a club.

Mahlambi has attracted interest from Germany and Portugal previously.

Wits have signed Daylon Claasen, Steven Pienaar and Bokang Tlhone and defender Slavko Damjanovic of Montenegro so far in the off-season.