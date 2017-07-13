Soccer

Ajax Cape Town lay out pre-season plans

13 July 2017 - 12:58 By Nick Said
General view during the Ajax Cape Town media open day at Ikamva on May 25, 2017 in Cape Town, South Africa.
General view during the Ajax Cape Town media open day at Ikamva on May 25, 2017 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Image: Luke Walker/Gallo Images

Ajax Cape Town have laid out their pre-season plans‚ which include a tour of Gauteng later this month.

The Urban Warriors are in full-swing with their preparations ahead of the new 2017/18 Premier Soccer League season‚ which will feature a slow start for them after they failed to qualify for the MTN8.

They will play their first game on Sunday against champions BidVest Wits at their Ikamva home‚ two days after The Clever Boys clash with Cape Town City in Stellenbosch.

Ajax star defender Rivaldo Coetzee still AWOL

Ajax Cape Town are facing a crisis at centre-back this season with Rivaldo Coetzee agitating for a move away following the news that Lawrence Lartey ...
Sport
1 day ago

Ajax will then head north for a clash with SuperSport United at Atteridgeville on July 24‚ before meeting Maritzburg United two days later‚ though the venue for that game is still to be decided.

The Urban Warriors will spend the week in Gauteng and on July 28 take on National First Division side University of Pretoria at Tuks Stadium.

The matches will be a good test for the technical team‚ which now includes assistant Boebie Solomons alongside head coach Stanley Menzo‚ with Mich d’Avray having moved into a Head of Football role.

The squad has been boosted by the return from long-term injury of striker Tashreeq Morris‚ though defender Rheece Evans is a doubt for the start of the season after having surgery on a hernia.

PSL Player of the Season Manyama ‘honoured’ by Sundowns’ interest in him

The Premier Soccer League’s newly-crowned Player and Player’s Player of the Season Lebogang Manyama maintains that talk of a transfer from Cape Town ...
Sport
2 days ago

Rivaldo Coetzee's future remains in doubt having stayed away from pre-season training so far as he looks to exit the club.

Since the end of last season‚ the club have lost Nathan Paulse‚ Lebohang Mokoena‚ Aubrey Funga‚ Lawrence Lartey and Abel Mabaso‚ who have all been released.

Their two signings to date have been centre-back Isaac Nhlapo from Platinum Stars and last season’s NFD top-scorer Sedwyn George from Royal Eagles.

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Polokwane City give Molekwa a chance to start new season as coach Soccer
  2. Sharks caught between a rock and the Lions Rugby
  3. Baxter expects Zebras to kick Bafana again in Francistown Soccer
  4. Sundowns defender Mzikayise Mashaba suspended for ‘substituting himself’ Soccer
  5. Stormers bring back their heavy ammunition for Bulls Rugby

Latest Videos

Jumbo salvage: Elephant saved from ocean in bizarre rescue mission
‘Taxpayers being milked, not the cows’: Maimane visits Gupta-linked dairy farm

Related articles

  1. Kaizer Chiefs unveil their new kit Soccer
  2. Messi vows to do 'best' under new Barcelona coach Valverde Soccer
  3. No end in sight to turf war as tension between SASFA and SAFA continues to ... Soccer
  4. Corrupt former FIFA official Blazer dead, say lawyers Soccer
  5. Cape Town City thrilled to get Teko Soccer
  6. Row over schools' football body Soccer
  7. Baxter keeps coach list quiet Soccer
  8. Juve swoop for Bayern winger Douglas Costa Soccer
  9. 'I want to show fans I deserve to play for Orlando Pirates,' says Norodien Soccer
  10. Cape Town City boss Comitis says Teko Modise is the final piece of the puzzle Soccer
  11. Sundowns coach Mosimane gives players three weeks of break Soccer
  12. Botswana name full-strength side for Bafana Bafana encounter Soccer
  13. South Africa-born Joel Untersee back at Italian giants Juventus Soccer
  14. Bafana coach Baxter likely to finalise his technical team after CHAN qualifiers Soccer
  15. Ajax Cape Town star defender Rivaldo Coetzee still AWOL Soccer
X