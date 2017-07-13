Ajax Cape Town have laid out their pre-season plans‚ which include a tour of Gauteng later this month.

The Urban Warriors are in full-swing with their preparations ahead of the new 2017/18 Premier Soccer League season‚ which will feature a slow start for them after they failed to qualify for the MTN8.

They will play their first game on Sunday against champions BidVest Wits at their Ikamva home‚ two days after The Clever Boys clash with Cape Town City in Stellenbosch.