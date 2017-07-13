Corrupt former FIFA official Blazer dead, say lawyers

Corrupt football official-turned-whistleblower Chuck Blazer, whose evidence helped trigger the FIFA bribery scandal, died Wednesday, his lawyers said.

Blazer, who was banned for life from all football activities for corruption in 2015, had been battling cancer up to his death. He was 72.

"We are truly saddened by the passing of our client and friend, Chuck Blazer," his lawyers said in a statement to AFP.

"His misconduct, for which he accepted full responsibility, should not obscure Chuck's positive impact on international soccer," the statement added.

The bearded, hulking football official was a pivotal figure in the corruption scandal which convulsed FIFA in 2015 and ultimately led to the downfall of former supremo Sepp Blatter.