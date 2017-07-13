Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs unveil their new kit

13 July 2017 - 12:33 By Mninawa Ntloko
The new Kaizer Chiefs's home kit released by the club on Thursday 13 July 2017.
Image: Kaizer Chiefs via Twitter

Kaizer Chiefs unveiled their new Nike kit for the coming PSL season on Thursday and their fans will hope that it signals a change in fortune after a barren two years.

According to Nike‚ each kit was made using approximately 16 recycled plastic bottles.

The home kit will be available from Thursday and the coach Steve Komphela's charges will parade it for the first time in the off-season Carling Black Label Cup match against traditional rivals Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on July 29.

- TimesLIVE

