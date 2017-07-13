Kaizer Chiefs unveil their new kit
Kaizer Chiefs unveiled their new Nike kit for the coming PSL season on Thursday and their fans will hope that it signals a change in fortune after a barren two years.
According to Nike‚ each kit was made using approximately 16 recycled plastic bottles.
Introducing the new 2017/18 Season Kaizer Chiefs away kit. For the game that never stops #KCNeverSleeps pic.twitter.com/2RYHxXmqqe— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) July 13, 2017
The home kit will be available from Thursday and the coach Steve Komphela's charges will parade it for the first time in the off-season Carling Black Label Cup match against traditional rivals Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on July 29.
Introducing the new 2017/18 Season Kaizer Chiefs kit. For the game that never stops #KCNeverSleeps pic.twitter.com/jIP4Ze63nw— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) July 13, 2017
- TimesLIVE
