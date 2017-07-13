Lacazette scores on debut in Arsenal win against Sydney

"It's important that he gets that off his shoulders because you as a striker expect to score, so you could see he was happy," Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger told reporters.

"But overall what we look for basically is to play at a good pace and develop our collective game and for long periods in the game that was quite good for us.

"They gave us tough opposition, they tried for every ball and I would say at the end of the day their goalkeeper was man of the match."

Up to Lacazette's slick finish Redmayne, a one-time triallist at Arsenal, had denied the Gunners with a string of spectacular saves to give Sydney FC an outside chance of snatching a draw against the English aristocrats.

The Gunners got off to a dream start when defender Mertesacker latched onto an overhead kick off a corner from fellow German Mesut Ozil to put his team ahead in the opening minutes.