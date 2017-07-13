Messi vows to do 'best' under new Barcelona coach Valverde

Barcelona star Lionel Messi on Thursday shied away from making major promises for the coming season, pledging only to do his "best" under new coach Ernesto Valverde.

Messi said he was not familiar with Valverde's style, but voiced cautious hope.

"Well, I say the exact same thing I say all the time," he said at the team's celebration of a new sponsorship deal with Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten at its Tokyo headquarters.

"Whenever I start a new season, there is a very clear-cut goal, which is FC Barcelona would do its best," said the Argentina international who recently extended his contract with the Catalan giants.