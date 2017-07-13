South Africa Under-17 coach Molefi Ntseki has again been scouring the country in search of the best young talent as he prepares to take the side to the regional COSAFA championships in Maurutius starting next week.

Ntseki led the side to the silver medal last year‚ but this time round is to select a squad made up of players who will still be eligible for their African Under-17 Championship qualifiers next year.

It means it will be an even younger group than is necessary‚ but Ntseki says the competition will provide the group with valuable experience as an introduction to international football.