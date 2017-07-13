The South African Schools Football Association will enter into dialogue over a unified schools’ football body only if Safa drop a current High Court appeal‚ Sasfa president Mandla “Shoes” Mazibuko has said.

Sasfa called a press conference on the East Rand this week in response to the SA Football Association (Safa) on Friday announcing a Schools Football Interim Committee tasked with establishing a united schools football ruling body.

Mazibuko said the new committee represented a “parallel” schools’ body to Sasfa.

Sasfa’s conference appeared to be called at least partly as a show of unity from the remaining members of their executive‚ after three – suspended general secretary Steve Phila‚ Dickson Moleka and Innocent Sirovha – joined Safa’s committee.