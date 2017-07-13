Soccer

Orlando Pirates sign goalkeeper Wayne Sandilands from Sundowns

13 July 2017 - 14:08 By Mninawa Ntloko
Wayne Sandilands during the Absa Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Highlands Park at Loftus Stadium on November 27, 2016 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Wayne Sandilands during the Absa Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Highlands Park at Loftus Stadium on November 27, 2016 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Wayne Sandilands.

The 33-year old keeper spent almost a decade at Mamelodi Sundowns and has signed a three-year deal with the Bucs.

The Pirates goalkeeping department came under scrutiny last season and certainly did not cover itself in glory.

Pirates were believed to be in pursuit of Supersport United goalkeeper Ronwen Williams until he signed a five-year extension to his contract with Matsatsantsa that will keep him at the club until 2022.

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Polokwane City give Molekwa a chance to start new season as coach Soccer
  2. Sharks caught between a rock and the Lions Rugby
  3. Baxter expects Zebras to kick Bafana again in Francistown Soccer
  4. Sundowns defender Mzikayise Mashaba suspended for ‘substituting himself’ Soccer
  5. Stormers bring back their heavy ammunition for Bulls Rugby

Latest Videos

Jumbo salvage: Elephant saved from ocean in bizarre rescue mission
‘Taxpayers being milked, not the cows’: Maimane visits Gupta-linked dairy farm

Related articles

  1. Masalesa declared ineligible to play in Bafana's qualifier in Botswana Soccer
  2. Cape Town City thrilled to get Teko Soccer
  3. 'I want to show fans I deserve to play for Orlando Pirates,' says Norodien Soccer
  4. Cape Town City boss Comitis says Teko Modise is the final piece of the puzzle Soccer
  5. Teko Modise joins Cape Town City Soccer
  6. Baxter's war of attrition Soccer
  7. Bafana coach Baxter facing Masalesa availability conundrum Soccer
  8. OPINION: Why the PSL Awards need to transform Soccer
  9. Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter announces squad to face Botswana Soccer
  10. How Maimane Phiri's influence led Manyama to the Footballer of the Season award Soccer
X