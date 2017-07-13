Orlando Pirates sign goalkeeper Wayne Sandilands from Sundowns
13 July 2017 - 14:08
Orlando Pirates have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Wayne Sandilands.
The 33-year old keeper spent almost a decade at Mamelodi Sundowns and has signed a three-year deal with the Bucs.
The Pirates goalkeeping department came under scrutiny last season and certainly did not cover itself in glory.
We are proud to announce the latest signing to the Club #WelcomeSandilands #OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/ocUDx3kuwy— Orlando Pirates FC (@Orlando_Pirates) July 13, 2017
Pirates were believed to be in pursuit of Supersport United goalkeeper Ronwen Williams until he signed a five-year extension to his contract with Matsatsantsa that will keep him at the club until 2022.
