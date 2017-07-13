Polokwane City give Molekwa a chance to start new season as coach
Coach Bernard Molekwa will be given the opportunity to start the season leading Polokwane City after the club decided against bringing in a new head coach.
Molekwa had been acting in a caretaker capacity following the decision of former head coach Luc Eymael to walk out on the club in March.
Although the Belgian was forced back to the Limpopo team by the Premier Soccer League having been found to be in breach of his contract‚ Molekwa‚ who had been team manager‚ stayed on and led the team to sixth in the league.
Eymael has since negotiated his release from his contract and is without a job.
“For now we are settled with Bernard‚ he is our coach and we are happy with what he has done‚” City COO Tincy Tema told TimesLIVE.
“When he took over from Luc‚ he did a wonderful job and we feel we need to give him the opportunity to prove himself at the top.”
Molekwa was in charge of 11 games at the end of last season‚ winning five‚ drawing two and losing four.
“Remember‚ he has been with the club for a very long time‚ he knows the culture of the team and the players‚” Tema added.
Molekwa previously acted as assistant-coach to fitness trainer Eduardo Schoeler when the Brazilian was in temporary charge of the team in 2013.
Tema says the club is assessing “quite a few” players‚ but says he cannot reveal names until they have received a report from the technical team over who would be useful additions to the squad.
- TimesLIVE
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP