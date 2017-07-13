Polokwane City give Molekwa a chance to start new season as coach

Coach Bernard Molekwa will be given the opportunity to start the season leading Polokwane City after the club decided against bringing in a new head coach.

Molekwa had been acting in a caretaker capacity following the decision of former head coach Luc Eymael to walk out on the club in March.

Although the Belgian was forced back to the Limpopo team by the Premier Soccer League having been found to be in breach of his contract‚ Molekwa‚ who had been team manager‚ stayed on and led the team to sixth in the league.

Eymael has since negotiated his release from his contract and is without a job.