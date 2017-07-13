Sundowns defender Mzikayise Mashaba suspended for ‘substituting himself’

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Mzikayise Mashaba has been suspended by the club after he ‘substituted himself’ at half time of a crucial Absa Premiership match against Baroka FC during the title run-in last season.

Sources at the club have revealed that the left-back was receiving a pep-talk from some of his team-mates during a half-time team-talk‚ but he got irritated‚ then removed his jersey and declined to return for the second half.

Mashaba was replaced by Fares Hachi when the Premier League match resumed from the break.