Wayne Rooney in spotlight as Everton arrive in Tanzania

Wayne Rooney was the centre of attention in Tanzania on Thursday with England's record goalscorer set to make his first appearance back in an Everton shirt against Kenya's Gor Mahia.

Rooney rejoined his boyhood club from Manchester United last week on a free transfer after 13 years at Old Trafford.

Everton are touring East Africa as part of their preparations for the upcoming Premier League season after signing a deal with Kenyan betting firm SportPesa to become the club's new shirt sponsor.