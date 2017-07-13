Soccer

Wayne Rooney in spotlight as Everton arrive in Tanzania

13 July 2017 - 15:06 By afp.com
Everton's new signing, English striker Wayne Rooney poses for a photograph with his club shirt after giving a press conference at Goodison Park in Liverpool on July 10, 2017, following his move to Everton from Manchester United. Rooney, whose move comes after United announced they had agreed terms with Everton over buying striker Romelu Lukaku, will hope the switch revives his international career.
Everton's new signing, English striker Wayne Rooney poses for a photograph with his club shirt after giving a press conference at Goodison Park in Liverpool on July 10, 2017, following his move to Everton from Manchester United. Rooney, whose move comes after United announced they had agreed terms with Everton over buying striker Romelu Lukaku, will hope the switch revives his international career.
Image: Paul ELLIS / AFP

Wayne Rooney was the centre of attention in Tanzania on Thursday with England's record goalscorer set to make his first appearance back in an Everton shirt against Kenya's Gor Mahia.

Rooney rejoined his boyhood club from Manchester United last week on a free transfer after 13 years at Old Trafford.

Everton are touring East Africa as part of their preparations for the upcoming Premier League season after signing a deal with Kenyan betting firm SportPesa to become the club's new shirt sponsor.

Arsenal striker Sanchez going nowhere, insists Wenger

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger Tuesday insisted unsettled striker Alexis Sanchez is going nowhere, saying he expected him honour his contract and ...
Sport
2 days ago

The Toffees received a warm welcome after arriving in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday with large numbers of Tanzanian football fans eager to greet Rooney and his new team-mates.

Manager Ronald Koeman has confirmed all players making the trip will play at least 45 minutes in the game against the reigning Kenyan champions, which kicks off at 1700 local time (1400 GMT).

In May, Everton announced they had penned a five-year sponsorship deal with SportPesa to succeed Thai brewing company Chang.

"We're pleased to have secured the biggest commercial partnership deal in the club's history with an ambitious and growing, global company," Everton chief executive Robert Elstone said at the time.

"From the outset we have been impressed by SportPesa and the company's plans for the future. Over the coming months and years we will be working closely to realise our ambitions together."

"We are thrilled to have secured an alignment with Everton, a club weaved prominently throughout the tapestry of world football," added Ivo Bozukov, director of global strategy for SportPesa.

SportPesa, which is looking to increase its visibility through the Premier League, is further strengthening its ties with the city of Liverpool by moving its European headquarters there.

The Kenyan company were Hull City's shirt sponsors last season, but the Tigers were relegated from the top flight at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

SportPesa also has partnerships with Arsenal and Southampton.

Most read

  1. Polokwane City give Molekwa a chance to start new season as coach Soccer
  2. Sharks caught between a rock and the Lions Rugby
  3. Baxter expects Zebras to kick Bafana again in Francistown Soccer
  4. Sundowns defender Mzikayise Mashaba suspended for ‘substituting himself’ Soccer
  5. Stormers bring back their heavy ammunition for Bulls Rugby

Latest Videos

Jumbo salvage: Elephant saved from ocean in bizarre rescue mission
‘Taxpayers being milked, not the cows’: Maimane visits Gupta-linked dairy farm

Related articles

  1. Sundowns defender Mzikayise Mashaba suspended for ‘substituting himself’ Soccer
  2. Orlando Pirates sign goalkeeper Wayne Sandilands from Sundowns Soccer
  3. Masalesa declared ineligible to play in Bafana's qualifier in Botswana Soccer
  4. Ajax Cape Town lay out pre-season plans Soccer
  5. Next wave of junior internationals to be selected this weekend Soccer
  6. Kaizer Chiefs unveil their new kit Soccer
  7. Messi vows to do 'best' under new Barcelona coach Valverde Soccer
  8. No end in sight to turf war as tension between SASFA and SAFA continues to ... Soccer
  9. Corrupt former FIFA official Blazer dead, say lawyers Soccer
  10. Cape Town City thrilled to get Teko Soccer
X