Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter hopes that South Africa can look to the Chan‚ and the hotchpotch of young players not turning out for their clubs‚ and international fringe players‚ he has assembled to compete in it‚ with perspective.

South Africa meet Botswana in Francistown in the first leg of a second round African Nations Championship qualifier on Saturday and‚ as is almost guaranteed to be the case‚ Bafana have had issues assembling a squad in the off-season.

For Baxter‚ he has the tough task of a third Bafana camp in three different competitions with a different group of players.