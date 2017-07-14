Soccer

Botswana coach Bright focuses on preparations for Bafana Bafana

14 July 2017 - 15:24 By Nick Said
A file photo of Botswana national team head cocah David Bright (Head Coach) of F.C. Cape Town during the National First Division match between Santos and FC Cape Town at Athlone Stadium on December 19, 2014 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Botswana coach David Bright has had to defend his appointment just days before his side takes on South Africa in the African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers after a scathing attack from his predecessor in which he was labeled a “dinosaur”.

South African fans and media will soon learn that new Platinum Stars coach Peter Butler has a sharp tongue‚ and he pulled no punches in his assessment of the decision by the Botswana Football Association (BFA) to appoint Bright as his successor when his contract expired last month.

“If you appoint dinosaurs‚ expect pre-historic ideas and vision‚” Butler tweeted‚ in reference to veteran coach Bright‚ who has previously worked in South Africa with Bay United‚ Santos and most recently Black Leopards.

He then went on to suggest Bright would draw from his previous club‚ Morupule Wanderers‚ for the national team.

“Moruple Wanderers has now become the national team feeder group‚ what a wonderful idea‚ well done [BFA board member] Masego Nchingane‚ you are a revolutionary!”

Bright batted away the attack as his side prepares to face South Africa in Francistown on Saturday‚ and hit back at the Dikwena coach. “I don’t focus on such stupid things. I don’t regard him as a professional and I don’t even know him. I have never spoken to Butler‚” Bright told reporters.

It is an unsavoury incident in the build-up to the CHAN qualifier‚ where Botswana have selected a strong squad of home-based players against the rookies of Stuart Baxter.

Bright returns to the Botswana national team post for a fourth time‚ with the 61-year-old having signed a three-year contract in his latest stint.

 - TimesLIVE

