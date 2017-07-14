Botswana coach David Bright has had to defend his appointment just days before his side takes on South Africa in the African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers after a scathing attack from his predecessor in which he was labeled a “dinosaur”.

South African fans and media will soon learn that new Platinum Stars coach Peter Butler has a sharp tongue‚ and he pulled no punches in his assessment of the decision by the Botswana Football Association (BFA) to appoint Bright as his successor when his contract expired last month.

“If you appoint dinosaurs‚ expect pre-historic ideas and vision‚” Butler tweeted‚ in reference to veteran coach Bright‚ who has previously worked in South Africa with Bay United‚ Santos and most recently Black Leopards.