Daine Klate wants to move back to Port Elizabeth and train young soccer players‚ but he’s got at least one more season‚ even at 32‚ that he can sustain Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt’s brutal training regime first.

As Klate’s career winds down‚ though not slowly‚ the PSL’s most decorated player notching another league title with Wits in 2016-17‚ one can forgive him for his thoughts drifting to the Eastern Cape‚ where he has not lived since leaving to join Safa’s School of Excellence 18 years ago.

Asked at the PSL Awards this week‚ where Klate won the MTN8’s Last Man Standing‚ if he has intentions of gravitating to coaching at Wits‚ Klate replied: “Not really. I want to move back to PE – that’s the most important thing for me‚ with my family. And live a content life.