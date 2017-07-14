The eagerly-awaited fixtures for the 2017/18 Premier Soccer League season should be released by next Wednesday‚ Times Media Digital understands.

The PSL is finalising the last few details around the schedule‚ which could yet be released sooner.

It has been a long wait for fans‚ who are eager to know the calendar for their side this season‚ and also the structure of the league campaign after last year’s frenetic finish.

It is likely that the season will kick-off on the weekend of August 5/6 with the MTN8 quarterfinals‚ before the first round of league matches are in the midweek after.

TMG has established that a so-called fixture list doing the rounds on social media which had the start of the league on the weekend of August 12/13 is fake.

The league is set to finish at least a month earlier in 2017/8 due to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The final games will likely be done by mid-May‚ with the Nedbank Cup final the weekend after.

It is also unlikely that the PSL will break for the African Nations Championship in Kenya from January 11 to February 2‚ whether South Africa qualify for not.

That will give the league time to play catch-up to any matches postponed due to African club commitments‚ or should Mamelodi Sundowns retain their African Champions League title and play again at the FIFA Club World Cup again in December.

