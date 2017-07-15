Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs’ Moon among three new caps for Bafana against Botswana

15 July 2017 - 14:11 By Sports Reporter
Bafana Bafana midfielder Riyaad Norodien during a Cosafa Cup match against Botswana on 25 June 2017.
Bafana Bafana midfielder Riyaad Norodien during a Cosafa Cup match against Botswana on 25 June 2017.
Image: Prosport International

Bafana Bafana head coach Stuart Baxter has included three new caps in his starting XI to face Botswana in the first leg of their 2018 African Nations Championship qualifier in Francistown on Saturday.

Only four players featured in the 2-0 victory against the same Zebras in the Cosafa Castle Cup plate semifinal in Rustenburg on June 4 – Tercious Malepe‚ Mario Booysen‚ Mothobi Mvala and Riyaad Norodien.

Three players will make their debut – Ryan Moon of Kaizer Chiefs‚ Under-20 international Teboho Mokoena‚ and Sibusiso Khumalo‚ a late replacement for Lehlogonolo Masalesa who was withdrawn from the squad as he was not eligible to play.

South Africa and Botswana meet at the Francistown Stadium. Kickoff is at 3.30pm.

The second leg will be played at Moruleng Stadium next Saturday (July 22).

Bafana XI:

Boalefa Pule (GK)‚ Siyabonga Nhlapo‚ Tercious Malepe‚ Mario Booysen (C)‚ Mothobi Mvala‚ Riyaad Norodien‚ Teboho Mokoena‚ Sibusiso Khumalo‚ Cole Alexander‚ Ryan Moon‚ Gift Motupa.

Substitutes: Steven Hoffman (GK)‚ Sipho Mbule‚ Sphelele Ntshangase‚ Jamie Webber‚ Sandile Mthethwa‚ Malebogo Modise‚ Bonginkosi Ntuli

- TimesLIVE/Safa Media

Most read

  1. Roger Federer, from Mr Angry to Mr Perfect Sport
  2. England take the fight to Proteas Cricket
  3. Kaizer Chiefs’ Moon among three new caps for Bafana against Botswana Soccer
  4. ‘I like him. Left-footed. Big strong boy. I think he’ll do OK‚’ says Hunt on ... Soccer
  5. Sunwolves end horror year by flooring Blues Rugby

Latest Videos

Man stuck inside ATM slips 'please help me' notes
One dead as Singapore bridge collapses

Related articles

  1. Botswana coach Bright focuses on preparations for Bafana Bafana Soccer
  2. Baxter asks for perspective for Bafana's CHAN assignment against Botswana Soccer
  3. Baxter expects Zebras to give SA a 'bruising'game Soccer
  4. Clubless Masalesa pulled out of Chan qualifier Soccer
  5. Baxter expects Zebras to kick Bafana again in Francistown Soccer
  6. Masalesa declared ineligible to play in Bafana's qualifier in Botswana Soccer
  7. Baxter keeps coach list quiet Soccer
  8. 'I want to show fans I deserve to play for Orlando Pirates,' says Norodien Soccer
  9. Botswana name full-strength side for Bafana Bafana encounter Soccer
  10. Bafana coach Baxter likely to finalise his technical team after CHAN qualifiers Soccer
  11. Teko Modise joins Cape Town City Soccer
X