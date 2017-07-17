A social media campaign to boycott the Carling Black Label Champion Cup between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates appears to have had very little impact after the pre-season exhibition match was sold out on Monday afternoon.

Organisers announced that tickets to the match were officially sold out some 12 days ahead of the encounter to be played at FNB Stadium on July 29‚ 2017.

Carling Black Label Brand Director‚ Samori Gambrah‚ expressed his delight at the response from the public after weathering the social media storm.

“This is another milestone for us at Carling Black Label‚" he said.

"It speaks volumes about the initiative‚ and demonstrates that the fans are hungry for football action during the recess.

"The Carling Black Label Champion Cup comes at the right time whereby fans are anxious to see their new signees in action and also witness their team’s pre-season preparations.

"We would like to thank our Champion Coaches for their continued engagement and support of this unique initiative”.

Fans of the two most popular sides in SA had voiced their frustration after the clubs once again finished the season with bare trophy cabinets last month.

But it seems the fans have put their unhappiness behind them and they are already looking forward to the coming domestic premiership season.

Chiefs and Pirates have ensured that they've remained in the spotlight during the traditional off-season and unveiled their kits to mixed reaction on social media.

The Pirates kit‚ in particular‚ sparked massive debate when it was unveiled on Monday with many critical fans saying it resembles the old Liverpool‚ Moroka Swallows and Nigeria national team kits of the 1990s.

- TimesLIVE