CAF president Ahmad confirms moving Afcon to June on agenda in Morocco

18 July 2017 - 17:21 By Mark Gleeson
Ahmad Ahmad President of the African Confederation of Football CAF, leaves a meeting of the FIFA council in Manama on May 9, 2017.
Image: JACK GUEZ / AFP

Confederation of African Football president Ahmad confirmed that a new format and timing is being sought for the African Nations Cup as the game on the continent began a two-day symposium on Tuesday to discuss its future.

“That is the first thing to talk about. We can’t get away from it. We have already had a lot of suggestions‚” he said as more than 200 delegates gathered for the discussions in the Moroccan capital.

“We also want to talk about the club competitions. Africa has it particularities‚ like the great distances our clubs have to travel. Clubs having to travel via Europe to play games is folly. We need solutions”

The symposium opened with formal addresses but split into workshops in the afternoon to discuss various aspects of the African game.

Premier Soccer League chairman Irvin Khoza‚ ex-Gauteng premier Tokyo Sexwale‚ former Bafana Bafana captain Neil Tovey‚ ex-Premier Soccer League coach Serame Letsoaka and Platinum Stars general manager Senzo Mazingiza are among the high-profile South African football personalities participating on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A South African Football Association delegation headed by president Danny Jordaan is also in Rabat for the two-day event‚ which could prove a watershed 48 hours if the participants at the end resolve to change several of the more contentious issues like the timing of the both the Nations Cup and the annual club competitions.

Moving the Nations Cup finals to a date in June where it will no longer clash with the European club season is one recommendation that could be passed‚ as well as a possible expansion of the tournament to 24 teams.

This is in the wake of the successful increase in the number of teams participating in the European Championship in France last year where minnows like Iceland and Wales caused major upsets and brought an exciting edge to the event.

There is also talk of changing the next Nations Cup hosts with Morocco‚ who have been making a major power play in African football in recent months with donations to other African associations‚ set to take over the 2019 finals from Cameroon‚ although that is not an item on the agenda but rather a heavy undertone ahead of the start of deliberations.

The frequency of the Nations Cup will be discussed too but holding it every two years rather than every four years means more money for African football and more competitive games for the continent’s national teams.

Changing the dates of the club competition games is also being proposed which will come as music to the ears of Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane and others.

CAF recognise that playing group matches of the Champions League in May‚ June and July – where the continent’s top leagues are supposed to be off on holiday – badly impacts on clubs from top leagues‚ including that of South Africa.

They will propose changing the dates of the Champions League and Confederation Cup so that it begins in September and ends in May‚ like the similar competitions in Europe.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said at the opening ceremony: “I feel this could be a crucial day for African football.

"It could mark a real change.

"All the stakeholders interested in this beautiful game in the future have to work to develop African football and bring it to where it belongs‚ at the top of world football.

"Africa has long been seen as the future of African football and 30 years after Cameroon made a first impact the 1982 World Cup‚ it has a chance now to realise that confidence.

"This symposium sends out a message that you want to go forward and to progress.”

- TimesLIVE

