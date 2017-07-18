CAF president Ahmad confirms moving Afcon to June on agenda in Morocco

Confederation of African Football president Ahmad confirmed that a new format and timing is being sought for the African Nations Cup as the game on the continent began a two-day symposium on Tuesday to discuss its future.

“That is the first thing to talk about. We can’t get away from it. We have already had a lot of suggestions‚” he said as more than 200 delegates gathered for the discussions in the Moroccan capital.

“We also want to talk about the club competitions. Africa has it particularities‚ like the great distances our clubs have to travel. Clubs having to travel via Europe to play games is folly. We need solutions”

The symposium opened with formal addresses but split into workshops in the afternoon to discuss various aspects of the African game.