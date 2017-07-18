Former Bafana Bafana captain Neil Tovey‚ ex-Premier Soccer League coach Serame Letsoaka and Platinum Stars general manager Senzo Mazingiza are among the high-profile South African football personalities participating on Tuesday and Wednesday in the Confederation of African Football’s symposium in Morocco‚ which could herald the start of drastic changes to the game on the continent.

A South African Football Association delegation‚ headed by president Danny Jordaan is also in Rabat for the two-day event‚ which kicks off on Tuesday with intense discussions and workshops on various aspects of the African football.

It could prove a watershed 48 hours if the participants at the end resolve to change several of the more contentious issues like the timing of the both the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) and the annual club competitions.