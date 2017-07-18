Klopp backs Sturridge to fire for Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp plans to unleash an injury-free Daniel Sturridge in the new season with the England striker back training fully fit and focused.

"It's the best condition he has been in since I have been here," Klopp told reporters in Hong Kong on Tuesday ahead of his second full campaign as Liverpool manager.

Sturridge has been troubled by a spate of injuries since joining the Reds from Premier League rivals Chelsea in 2013 and hip problems restricted his impact to just seven goals from 27 appearances last season.

The 27-year-old has recently been linked with a big-money move to China, but Klopp insisted Sturridge was going nowhere, backing him to return to the kind of form that almost helped bring Liverpool a league title in his first season on Merseyside.